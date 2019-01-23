WATCH: Ford's amazing 3D light show at Detroit's Michigan Central Station

DETROIT - Ford's new Michigan Central Station Winter Festival features a 3D light show projected onto the 18-story building.

The light show will play three times an hour, and the building will serve as a backdrop for local artists' work between those times. The show will include images of the station's glory days, its revitalization and its future.

The festival is until Sunday. It runs from 5:30-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 5:30-9 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday. The last day is Jan. 27.

