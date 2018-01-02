Would You Share Your Life Story?

How comfortable are you sharing stories about yourself with complete strangers? Everybody has a stroy to tell and at the Moth Story Slam, anyone can share their Uniquely Detroit Story. People from any walk of life can come in and put their name in the hat and where you can share a 5-minute story of yourself that goes along with the theme of the night.

If you're interested in taking part in Moth Story Slam, there is one on Tuesday January 2nd at Zingerman's Greyline in Ann Arbor and the theme is "Ambition" If you can't make it tonight, you can also check out the Story Slam Happening At Marble Bar In Detroit Thursday, January 4th, the theme for tht story session is, "Guests".