Valentine's Day

Valentines

Top 10 restaurants to kick off Valentine's Day in Metro Detroit

The Go-To Guide has you covered this Feb. 14!

By Jake Draugelis

Uh oh! It's almost Valentine's Day!

Luckily, you've got the Vote 4 The Best Go-To Guide. Below are 10 romantic restaurants that metro Detroit has voted "Best" in various categories. Take your pick and we'll await our "thank you" cards in the mail.

You can get directions and a phone number for the restaurant by clicking on or tapping the name in blue. If you'd like to look at all of the winners of the latest Vote 4 The Best contest, you can see the whole Go-To Guide by following this link!

1. Best American

Four Corners Diner

2. Best for Brunch

Jumps

3. Best Chinese

Wong Express House

4. Best Ethnic - Other

Bistro Orleans

5. Best Greek

Athenian Shish Kabab

6. Best Itallian

Andiamo

7. Best Mexican

Mojave Cantina

8. Best Seafood

Joe Muer Seafood

9. Best Sushi

Izakaya Sanpei Restaurant

10. Best Vegetarian

Chive Kitchen

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.