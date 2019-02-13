Top 10 restaurants to kick off Valentine's Day in Metro Detroit

Uh oh! It's almost Valentine's Day!
Luckily, you've got the Vote 4 The Best Go-To Guide. Below are 10 romantic restaurants that metro Detroit has voted "Best" in various categories. Take your pick and we'll await our "thank you" cards in the mail.
You can get directions and a phone number for the restaurant by clicking on or tapping the name in blue. If you'd like to look at all of the winners of the latest Vote 4 The Best contest, you can see the whole Go-To Guide by following this link!
1. Best American
Four Corners Diner
2. Best for Brunch
Jumps
3. Best Chinese
Wong Express House
4. Best Ethnic - Other
Bistro Orleans
5. Best Greek
Athenian Shish Kabab
6. Best Itallian
Andiamo
7. Best Mexican
Mojave Cantina
8. Best Seafood
Joe Muer Seafood
9. Best Sushi
Izakaya Sanpei Restaurant
10. Best Vegetarian
Chive Kitchen
