A4 Minutes Episode 7: Workit Health co-founder Lisa McLaughlin

A4 Minutes is a new series where Meredith Bruckner sits down with women in tech in Ann Arbor. In this episode, she interviews Lisa McLaughlin, co-founder and co-CEO of Workit Health.

Workit Health is a telehealth addiction treatment company that’s revolutionizing recovery with 24/7, evidence-based care.

She and co-founder and co-CEO Robin McIntosh have raised $9 million in venture capital, and their addiction services boast a 93% retention rate.

