Detroit first responders rescue baby boy born in toilet to 13-year-old girl

First responders rescued a baby boy who was born in a toilet.

First responders rescued a baby boy who was born in a toilet and was unresponsive when they arrived.

Responders were called to a home on Detroit's east side Monday to reports that a 13-year-old girl was giving birth. It's believed that the mother was unaware she was pregnant.

The baby was given CPR on scene and transported to a children's hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The 13-year-old mother's condition is unknown.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.