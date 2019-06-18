Driver hospitalized after losing control of vehicle on flooded patch of road, striking utility pole

A driver was cut out of their vehicle and transported to a hospital after losing control in a flooded patch of road and crashing into a utility pole.

It happened Monday night in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. Witnesses said the driver was going down Ashton Street at a high rate of speed when they hit a patch of flooding and lost control.

Their vehicle hit a pickup truck before crashing into a utility pole. Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the vehicle.

Officials are waiting for a utility company to secure the scene before removing the vehicle.

