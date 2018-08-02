10 bars with best beer selection in Metro Detroit 2018

Who has the best beer selection in Metro Detroit?
Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.
Here are the top 10 bars for beer lovers in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:
10. Terry's Terrace (Harrison Township)
9. Oak Cafe (Wyandotte)
8. Sports Venue Bar & Grill (Garden City)
T-7. Ale Mary's Beer Hall (Royal Oak) and My Place Bar & Grill (Wyandotte)
T-6. Bumpers Landing (Harrison Township), Champions Sports Grill (Brownstown), Stonewood Smokehouse Bar & BBQ (Roseville)
5. 3 Nick's Bars (Various locations)
4. Brooks Brewing (Shelby Township)
3. Brown Iron Brewhouse (Washington)
2. Northside Bar & Grill (Monroe)
1. Bierkeller Tavern and Eatery (Taylor)
Find more Vote 4 The Best winners here.
