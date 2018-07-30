10 best bakeries in Metro Detroit 2018

Where can you find the best bakeries around Metro Detroit?
Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.
Here are the top 10 bakeries in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:
10. Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries (Allen Park)
9. Randazzo Fresh Market
8. Vito's Bakery (Clinton Township)
7. Simply Gourmand (Dryden)
6. A Dream and a Whisk (Macomb)
5. Cakes by Stephanie (Monroe)
4. Shatila (Dearborn)
3. Angel's Bake N Cakes (Lincoln Park)
2. River Q's Pastry Pantry (Trenton)
1. Cannoli Pastry (Dearborn)
Find more Vote 4 The Best winners here.
