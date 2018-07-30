10 best bakeries in Metro Detroit 2018

Where can you find the best bakeries around Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 10 bakeries in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. Sweet Tooth Cakes and Pastries (Allen Park)

9. Randazzo Fresh Market

8. Vito's Bakery (Clinton Township)

7. Simply Gourmand (Dryden)

6. A Dream and a Whisk (Macomb)

5. Cakes by Stephanie (Monroe)

4. Shatila (Dearborn)

3. Angel's Bake N Cakes (Lincoln Park)

2. River Q's Pastry Pantry (Trenton)

1. Cannoli Pastry (Dearborn)

