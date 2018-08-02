10 best bars for live music in Metro Detroit 2018

Where can you find the best bars for live music in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 10 bars for live music in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

T-10: Diesel Concert Lounge (New Baltimore), Otus Supply (Ferndale), The Machine Shop Concert Lounge (Flint)

T-9: Bert's Market Place (Detroit), Roak Brewing (Royal Oak)

T-8: Flood's Bar and Grill (Detroit), The Morrie (Royal Oak)

7: Harpos Concert Theatre (Detroit)

6. The Blue Goose Inn (St. Clair Shores)

5. Three Blind Mice Irish Pub (Mt. Clemens)

4. Cliff Bell's (Detroit)

3. Bumpers Landing (Harrison Township)

2. On The Rocks Bar & Grill (Madison Heights)

1. Stray Cat Lounge (Clinton Township)

