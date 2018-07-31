10 best breakfast spots in Metro Detroit 2018

Where can you find the best breakfast around Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. Old School Deli (Roseville)

9. Classic Family Grill (Fraser)

8. Apple Annie's (Roseville)

7. Leo's Coney Island (Various locations)

6. The Jagged Fork (Grosse Pointe Farms)

5. Red Hots Coney Island (Madison Heights)

4. The Original Pancake House (Grosse Pointe Woods, Southfield)

3. TV's Deli & Diner (Trenton)

2. Bosko's Coffee & Kitchen (Keego Harbor)

1. Breakfast Club (Farmington Hills)

