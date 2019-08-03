10 best breakfast spots in Metro Detroit in 2019

Where can you find the best breakfast in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just ended and we have tallied up the votes. You can view the full list of winners right here.

Vote 4 The Best is a fan voting contest that decides the best of Metro Detroit in various categories.

Here's the top 10 list for best breakfast spots for 2019.

1. Little Joe’s Coney Island (Warren)

2. Red Hots Coney Island (Highland Park)

3. Old School Deli (Roseville)

4. Breakfast Club (Farmington)

5. Canterbury Place (Redford Township)

6. High Octane Café & Bakery (Bloomfield)

7. Rocky’s Coney & Grill Family (Westland)

8. Roseann’s Kitchen (Clinton Township)

9. L George’s Coney Island

10. Kate’s Kitchen (Flat Rock)

