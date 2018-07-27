10 best brunch spots in Metro Detroit 2018

Who has the best brunch in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 10 brunch spots in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center (Plymouth)

9. The Pantry Restaurant (Sterling Heights)

8. The Hut Diner (Redford Township)

7. Fishbone's (Detroit)

6. Toast (Birmingham)

5. Rochester Brunch House

4. Four Corners Diner (Romeo)

3. Lena's Kitchen (Wixom)

2. Breakfast Club (Farmington Hills)

1. Jumps (Grosse Pointe)

