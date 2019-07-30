10 best brunch spots in Metro Detroit in 2019

Photo from Pexels

Where can you find the best brunch in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just ended and we have tallied up the votes. You can view the full list of winners right here.

Vote 4 The Best is a fan voting contest that decides the best of Metro Detroit in various categories.

Here's the top 10 list for best brunch for 2019.

1. Truago (Trenton)

2. Jumps (Grosse Pointe)

3. Fishbones (Detroit)

4. Breakfast Club (Farmington)

5. Rochester Brunch House (Rochester)

6. Terry’s Terrace (Harrison Township)

7. Home Run Diner (Waterford Township)

8. Bobcat Bonnie’s (Detroit)

T-9. Lena’s Kitchen (Wixom)

T-9. Anna’s House (Farmington Hills, Westland, Ann Arbor)

10. Ale Mary’s Beet Hall (Rpyal Oak)

See other top Vote 4 the Best lists below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.