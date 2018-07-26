10 best burger spots in Metro Detroit 2018

Who has the best burgers in Metro Detroit?
Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.
Here are the top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:
10. Redcoat Tavern (Royal Oak)
9. TV's Grand Event (Trenton)
8. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que (Various locations)
7. Zef's Lighthouse Tavern (Ira Township)
6. Abby Lane Gourmet Burgers (Fraser)
5. Miller's Bar (Dearborn)
4. Love-A Burger (Chesterfield Township)
3. Taystee's Burgers (Dearborn)
2. Big League Brews (Taylor)
1. Falls Sports Lounge (Dearborn)
