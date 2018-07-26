10 best burger spots in Metro Detroit 2018

Who has the best burgers in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. Redcoat Tavern (Royal Oak)

9. TV's Grand Event (Trenton)

8. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que (Various locations)

7. Zef's Lighthouse Tavern (Ira Township)

6. Abby Lane Gourmet Burgers (Fraser)

5. Miller's Bar (Dearborn)

4. Love-A Burger (Chesterfield Township)

3. Taystee's Burgers (Dearborn)

2. Big League Brews (Taylor)

1. Falls Sports Lounge (Dearborn)

