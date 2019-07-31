10 best burgers in Metro Detroit in 2019

Where can you find the best burger in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just ended and we have tallied up the votes. You can view the full list of winners right here.

Vote 4 The Best is a fan voting contest that decides the best of Metro Detroit in various categories.

Here's the top 10 list for best burgers for 2019.

1. Falls Sports Lounge (Dearborn)

2. Taystee’s Burgers (Dearborn)

3. Big League Brews (Taylor)

4. Brewligan’s Public House (Trenton)

5. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que (Various)

6. Bigg’s Bar & Grill (Chesterfield)

7. Culver’s (Various)

8. Abby Lane Gourmet Burgers & Other Stuff (Fraser)

9. Bates Hamburgers (Livonia)

10. Five Guys (Various)

