10 best Chinese food restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018

Who has the best Chinese food in Metro Detroit?
Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.
Here are the top 10 Chinese restaurants in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:
10. Peking House (Royal Oak)
9. New Peking Restaurant (Garden City)
8. Kim's Restaurant (Troy)
7. Fortune Buffet (Livonia)
6. Happy Garden (Redford Township)
5. Shong Hey Restaurant (Trenton)
4. Golden Chopsticks (St. Clair Shores, Westland)
3. Rainbow Restaurant (Farmington)
2. Leong's 21 (Chesterfield Township)
1. Wong Express House (Brighton)
Find more Vote 4 The Best winners here.
Related Vote 4 The Best stories:
- 7 best donut shops in Metro Detroit 2018
- 7 best spots for fries in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best burger spots in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best sushi spots in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best brunch spots in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best independent pizza restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018
- 10 best spots for wings in Metro Detroit 2018
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.