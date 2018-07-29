Vote 4 The Best

10 best Chinese food restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018

By Ken Haddad
SXC

Chinese takeout -- It's already notorious for being loaded with MSG and sodium, but there's a reason they call it sweet and sour chicken. The "sweet" part comes from 19 grams of sugar.

Who has the best Chinese food in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken. 

Here are the top 10 Chinese restaurants in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. Peking House (Royal Oak)

9. New Peking Restaurant (Garden City)

8. Kim's Restaurant (Troy)

7. Fortune Buffet (Livonia)

6. Happy Garden (Redford Township)

5. Shong Hey Restaurant (Trenton)

4. Golden Chopsticks (St. Clair Shores, Westland)

3. Rainbow Restaurant (Farmington)

2. Leong's 21 (Chesterfield Township)

1. Wong Express House (Brighton)

Find more Vote 4 The Best winners here.

Related Vote 4 The Best stories:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.