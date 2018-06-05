10 Best Dog Walkers in Metro Detroit: Vote 4 the Best Pets

Vote 4 The Best Pets is over and viewers voted for their favorite dog walkers in Metro Detroit!

Some of the businesses on the list are new but others made the top 10 last year as well.

Here are the top 10 dog walkers in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best results:

1. Doggie Latchkey (Novi)

2. Royal Oak Dog Walkers (Royal Oak)

3. Pawsitive Pet Care (Canton)

4. Detroit Walk City (Detroit)

5. Bloomfield Pet Care (Bloomfield Hills)

6. The Lodge for Pampered Pets (Metamora)

7. Common Scents Canine Resort (Ortonville)

8. Dearborn Dog Walker (Dearborn)

9. PET SITTING BY ALISSA (Hazel Park)

10. A Pets Pal (St. Clair Shores)

Don't forget to nominate and vote in this year's main Vote 4 the Best campaign starting tomorrow. See categories below.