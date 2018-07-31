10 best Greek food restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018

Where can you find the best Greek food around Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 10 Greek restaurants in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. The Golden Fleece (Detroit)

9. Big Tommy's Parthenon (Novi)

8. Kalamata Greek Grill (Troy)

7. Santorini Estiatorio (Detroit)

6. Karas Brothers (St. Clair Shores)

5. Little Daddy's (Taylor, Bloomfield Hills, Southfield)

4. New Parthenon (Detroit)

3. Red Olive Restaurant (Livonia)

2. Pegasus Taverna (Detroit)

1. Athenian Shish KaBob (St. Clair Shores)

