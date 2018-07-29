10 best hair salons in Metro Detroit 2018

Where can you find the best hair salons in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 10 hair salons in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. Chaos Studio Salon (Mt. Clemens)

9. La Bella Vita Salon (Chesterfield Township)

8. Salon Fusion (Northville)

7. La Bella Salon and Spa (Clarkston)

6. Instinct Salon (Flat Rock)

5. Colors by Kim Hair Salon and Day Spa (Trenton)

4. Aesthetic Hair Co. (Ferndale)

3. Lockstar Studio (Troy)

2. headroom another salon (St. Clair)

1. Aubrey Beauty Salon (Riverview)

