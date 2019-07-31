10 best ice cream shops in Metro Detroit in 2019

Think you've heard it all when it comes to ice cream flavors? Think again. Here's a look at just some of the world's weirdest ice cream flavors in honor of National Ice Cream Month in July:

Where can you find the best ice cream in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just ended and we have tallied up the votes. You can view the full list of winners right here.

Vote 4 The Best is a fan voting contest that decides the best of Metro Detroit in various categories.

Here's the top 10 list for best ice cream shops for 2019.

1. Sweet Treats Station (Woodhaven)

2. Cap’n Frosty Ice Cream (Pinckney)

3. Modern Cone (St. Clair Shores)

4. Smoothies on 7 Mile Dairy Bar (Redford Township)

5. Vicky’s Ice Cream (Redford Township)

6. Taylor Queen Ice Cream Shop (Taylor)

7. Guernsey Farms Dairy (Northville)

8. Pops’ Sweets And Treats (Mt. Clemens)

9. Clark’s Ice Cream & Yogurt (Berkley)

10. Ray’s Ice Cream (Royal Oak)

See other top Vote 4 the Best lists below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.