10 best independent pizza restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018

Who has the best independent pizza restaurant in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 10 independent pizza restaurants in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. Slice of the 80s (Westland)

9. Alibi of Troy and Supino Pizzeria (tie)

8. Tania's Pizza (Royal Oak)

7. Pie-Sci (Detroit)

6. Frank's Restaurant and Pizzeria (Wyandotte)

5. Licavoli's Market (Grosse Pointe Woods)

4. Chubby Charlies Pizza (Waterford)

3. Loui's Pizza (Hazel Park)

2. Corsi's Restaurant (Livonia)

1. Picasso of Pizza (Commerce Township)

