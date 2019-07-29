10 best Italian restaurants in Metro Detroit in 2019

Where can you find the best Italian restaurants in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just ended and we have tallied up the votes. You can view the full list of winners right here.

Vote 4 The Best is a fan voting contest that decides the best of Metro Detroit in various categories.

Here's the top 10 list for best Italian restaurants for 2019.

1. Villa Restaurant & Pizzeria (Eastpointe)

2. Ferlito’s Family Dining & Pizza (Grosse Pointe)

3. Italia Gardens (Davison)

4. Gnocchi Italian Restaurant (Clinton Township)

5. Luciano’s Italian Restaurant (Clinton Township)

6. Loui’s Pizza (Hazel Park)

7. Firenze Restaurant & Pizzeria (Warren)

8. Da Francesco’s (Shelby Township)

9. Andiamo (Various locations)

10. Mama Mia (Livonia)

