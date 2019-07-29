Vote 4 The Best

10 best Italian restaurants in Metro Detroit in 2019

By Ken Haddad

Where can you find the best Italian restaurants in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just ended and we have tallied up the votes. You can view the full list of winners right here.

Vote 4 The Best is a fan voting contest that decides the best of Metro Detroit in various categories.

Here's the top 10 list for best Italian restaurants for 2019.

1.  Villa Restaurant & Pizzeria (Eastpointe)
2.  Ferlito’s Family Dining & Pizza (Grosse Pointe)
3.  Italia Gardens (Davison)
4.  Gnocchi Italian Restaurant (Clinton Township)
5.  Luciano’s Italian Restaurant (Clinton Township)
6.  Loui’s Pizza (Hazel Park)
7.  Firenze Restaurant & Pizzeria (Warren)
8.  Da Francesco’s (Shelby Township)
9.  Andiamo (Various locations)
10. Mama Mia (Livonia)

Get the latest on Vote 4 the Best here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.