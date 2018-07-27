10 best Mexican restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018

Who has the best Mexican cuisine in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 10 Mexican restaurants in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. Mexicantown Restaurant (Southwest Detroit)

9. Armando's (Southwest Detroit)

8. Las Tortugas Taqueria and Mexican Village (tie)

7. Mexican Gardens Restaurant (Southgate)

6. Xochimilco Restaurant (Southwest Detroit)

5. El Charro (St. Clair Shores)

4. Pancho's Tacos and Meat Shop (Wixom)

3. Hidalgo Authentic Mexican Restaurant (Belleville)

2. Mr. Miguel's Mexican Cantina & Grill (Warren)

1. Mojave Cantina (Clawson)

