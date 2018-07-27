Vote 4 The Best

10 best Mexican restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018

By Ken Haddad

Los Altos Taqueria in Detroit. (Photo: Yelp)

Who has the best Mexican cuisine in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken. 

Here are the top 10 Mexican restaurants in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. Mexicantown Restaurant (Southwest Detroit)

9.  Armando's (Southwest Detroit)

8. Las Tortugas Taqueria and Mexican Village (tie)

7. Mexican Gardens Restaurant (Southgate)

6. Xochimilco Restaurant (Southwest Detroit)

5. El Charro (St. Clair Shores)

4. Pancho's Tacos and Meat Shop (Wixom)

3. Hidalgo Authentic Mexican Restaurant (Belleville)

2. Mr. Miguel's Mexican Cantina & Grill (Warren)

1. Mojave Cantina (Clawson)

Find more Vote 4 The Best winners here.

Related Vote 4 The Best stories:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.