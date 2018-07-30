10 best Middle Eastern restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018

Who has the best Middle Eastern food in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 10 spots for Middle Eastern food in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. Al Ameer (Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Canton Township)

9. Kabob House (Warren)

8. La Marsa (Farmington Hills)

7. Ike's Restaurant (Sterling Heights)

6. Le Saj (Troy, Sterling Heights)

5. Sahara Mediterranean Grill (Shelby Township)

4. Bucharest Grill (Detroit)

3. Anita's Kitchen (Ferndale, Detroit)

2. Fattoush Grill (Clinton Township)

1. Palm Palace Restaurant (Ann Arbor)

