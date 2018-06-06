Vote 4 The Best

10 best pet boarders in Metro Detroit: Vote 4 the Best Pets

By Kaelyn Collins

Vote 4 The Best Pets is over and viewers voted for their favorite pet boarding shops in Metro Detroit! 

Here are the top 10 pet grooming shops in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best results:

1. Common Scents Canine Resort (Ortonville)

2. Bark Avenue Play and Stay (Utica)

3. Dogtopia (Utica, Birmingham, Commerce, Bloomfield)

4. Animal House Kennel (South Lyon)

5. AAA Pet Services (Taylor)

6. Ruffin' It Pet Resort (Fraser)

7. Gibraltar Veterinary Hospital (Gilbraltar)

8. The Lodge for Pampered Pets (Metamora)

9. Happy Hounds Dog Day Care (Plymouth)

10. Pawsitive Pet Care (Canton)

 

