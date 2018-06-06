10 best pet shops in Metro Detroit: Vote 4 the Best

Vote 4 The Best Pets is over and viewers voted for their favorite pet shops in metro Detroit!

These pet shops are responsible for finding homes for all sorts of animals and creating everlasting bonds with their owners. They also specialize in the best variety of pet related products on the market.

Here are the top 10 pet shops in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best results:

1. bow wow baketique (Grosse Pointe Woods)

2. Premier Pet Supply (multiple locations)

3. Dog Gone Delicious Dog Treats (Clarkston)

4. Celebrity Pets Co. (Northville)

5. Cass Coridog (Detroit)

6. Chewy.com (Online Retail Site)

7. K-9 Specialties (Warren)

8. Pet Supplies Plus (multiple locations)

9. Pet Wants Birmingham (Birmingham)

10. PetSmart (multiple locations)

