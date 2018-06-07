10 best pet sitters in Metro Detroit: Vote 4 the Best Pets

Vote 4 The Best Pets is over and viewers voted for their favorite pet grooming shops in Metro Detroit!

Here are the top 10 pet grooming shops in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best results:

1. Doggie Latchkey (Novi)

2. Pawsitive Pet Care (Fraser)

3. Detroit Walk City (Detroit)

4. Dogtopia of Bloomfied (Bloomfield Hills)

5. Common Scents Canine Resorts (Ortonville)

6. Canine to Five (Detroit)

7. Sienna's Sitting Service (Warren)

8. Beaches Pet Resort & Training (St. Clair Shores)

9. Camp Canine (Taylor)

10. Rover (Farmington Hills and Warren)