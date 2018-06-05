10 Best Pet trainers in Metro Detroit: Vote 4 the Best Pets

Vote 4 The Best Pets is over and viewers voted for their favorite pet trainers in Metro Detroit!

Some of the businesses on the list are new but others made the top 10 last year as well.

Here are the top 10 pet trainers in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best results:

1. Common Scents (Ortonville)

2. Trainers Academy, LLC (Troy)

3. Kat Stevens Dog Training (Ferndale)

4. Einstein Dog Training (multiple locations)

5. Joey Luke's Dog Training (Taylor)

6. DETROIT WALK CITY (Detroit)

7. K9 Academy Training Facility (Taylor)

8. PetSmart (multiple locations)

9. K9 Turbo Training (Madison Heights)

10. Dan Morris Dog Training (Livonia)

