10 best pizza chains in Metro Detroit 2018

What's your favorite pizza chain in Metro Detroit?
Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.
Here are the top 10 pizza chains in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:
10. Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant
9. Sam's Sorrento Pizza
8. Green Lantern Pizzeria
7. Buddy's Pizza
6. Jet's Pizza
5. Cottage Inn Pizza
4. PizzaPapalis
3. Passport Pizza
2. Marco's Pizza
1. Shield's Restaurant Bar Pizzeria
