10 best places for fries in Metro Detroit 2019

Where can you find the best fries in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just ended and we have tallied up the votes. You can view the full list of winners right here.

Vote 4 The Best is a fan voting contest that decides the best of Metro Detroit in various categories.

Here's the top 10 list for best FRIES for 2019.

1. Five Guys

2. HopCat

3. Checkers

4. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

5. Bates Hamburgers

6. Culvers

7. Green Dot Stables

8. Bobcat Bonnie’s

9. Millers Bar

10. Taystee’s Burgers

