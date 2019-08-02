10 best places to eat wings in Metro Detroit in 2019

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Where can you find the best wings in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just ended and we have tallied up the votes. You can view the full list of winners right here.

Vote 4 The Best is a fan voting contest that decides the best of Metro Detroit in various categories.

Here's the top 10 list for best wings for 2019.

1. Detroit Wing Company (Eastpointe)

2. Big League Brews (Taylor)

3. Wing Snob (Various)

4. PizzaPapalis (Various)

5. Biggs Bar & Grill (Chesterfield)

6. Buffalo Wild Wings (Various)

7. Sweetwater Tavern (Detroit)

8. Bora Bora’s Bar & Grill (Warren)

9. Wingstop (Various)

10. Slows Bar BQ (Detroit)

