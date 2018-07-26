10 best sandwich shops in Metro Detroit 2018

Who has the best sandwich in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 10 sandwich shops in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. Old School Deli (Roseville)

9. Mudgie's Deli (Detroit)

8. Alcamo's Market and Ventimiglia Italian Foods (tied)

7. Zingerman's Deli (Ann Arbor)

6. David's New York Deli (Livonia)

5. Caffè Far Bella (St. Clair Shores)

4. O'Connor's Deli (Brighton, Fowlerville)

3. Siegel's Deli (Commerce Township)

2. Ernie's Market (Oak Park)

1. Dagwood's Deli (Farmington, Lapeer)

