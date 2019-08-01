10 best soul food spots in Metro Detroit in 2019

Where can you find the best soul food in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just ended and we have tallied up the votes. You can view the full list of winners right here.

Vote 4 The Best is a fan voting contest that decides the best of Metro Detroit in various categories.

Here's the top 10 list for best soul food restaurants for 2019.

1. Bistro Orleans on 15 (Sterling Heights)

2. Clayton’s Kitchen (Redford Township)

3. Beans & Cornbread (Southfield)

4. Detroit Vegan Soul (Detroit)

5. Motor City Soul Food (Detroit)

6. Steve’s Soul Food (Detroit)

7. Uptown BBQ & Soulfood (Detroit)

8. Ms. E-vee’s Soul Food (Eastpointe)

9. Smoke Street (Milford)

10. Erma’s Soul Food (Warren)

See other top Vote 4 the Best lists below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.