10 best spots for wings in Metro Detroit 2018

Who has the best wings in Metro Detroit?
Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.
Here are the top 10 spots for wings in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:
10. Hooters (Various locations)
9. Slows Bar BQ (Detroit)
8. Bad Brads BBQ (Shelby Township, New Baltimore, Orion Township)
7. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken (Detroit)
6. Wingstop (Various locations)
5. Sweetwater Tavern (Detroit)
4. Buffalo Wild Wings (Various locations)
3. Pizza Papalis (Various locations)
2. Biggs Bar & Grill (Chesterfield Township)
1. Detroit Wing Company (Eastpointe)
