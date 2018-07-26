10 best sushi spots in Metro Detroit 2018

Who has the sushi in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 10 sushi spots in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. Ajishin (Novi)

9. Shogun (Sterling Heights)

8. Blufin Sushi (Grosse Pointe Farms)

7. Take Sushi (Rochester Hills)

6. Benihana (Various locations)

5. Fortune Buffet (Livonia)

4. Asahi Sushi (Clinton Township)

3. Fishbone's (Detroit)

2. Noble Fish (Clawson)

1. Izakaya Sanpei (Canton Township)

