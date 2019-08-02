10 best sushi spots in Metro Detroit in 2019

Where can you find the best sushi in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just ended and we have tallied up the votes. You can view the full list of winners right here.

Vote 4 The Best is a fan voting contest that decides the best of Metro Detroit in various categories.

Here's the top 10 list for best sushi restaurants for 2019.

1. Izakaya Sanpei Restaurant (Canton Township)

2. Xushi Ko (Dearborn)

3. Fishbones (Detroit)

4. Noble Fish (Clawson)

5. Little Tree Sushi Bar (Royal Oak)

T-6. Sushi Zen (Brighton)

T-6. Take Sushi (Rochester Hills)

T-7. Asahi Sushi (Clinton Township)

T-7. Black Pine Tree Sushi Bar (Southgate)

8. Mon Jin Lau (Troy)

9. Naruto Sushi (Sterling Heights)

10. Benihana (Dearborn, Novi, Troy)

See other top Vote 4 the Best lists below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.