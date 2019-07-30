10 best Thai food restaurants in Metro Detroit in 2019

Where can you find the best Thai food in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just ended and we have tallied up the votes. You can view the full list of winners right here.

Vote 4 The Best is a fan voting contest that decides the best of Metro Detroit in various categories.

Here's the top 10 list for best Thai restaurants for 2019.

1. Bangkok 96 Restaurant (Dearborn)

2. Khom Fai Thai Dining Experience (Shelby Township)

3. Lue Thai Café (Dearborn)

4. Sy Thai Shores (St. Clair Shores)

5. Sala Thai (Detroit)

6. Bangkok Café

7. Thai Basil Restaurant (Livonia)

8. Coastal Thai (Wyandotte)

9. Thai Chef (Sterling Heights)

10. Mr. Thai – Thai Cuisine (Northville)

