10 best Thai restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018

Who has the best Thai restaurant in Metro Detroit?

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.

Here are the top 10 Thai restaurants in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

10. Coastal Thai (Wyandotte)

9. Thai Delight (Clinton Township)

8. So Thai (Waterford Township)

7. Mr. Thai (Northville)

6. Khom Fai Thai (Shelby Township)

5. Bangkok City Thai (Fraser, Milford, Southfield)

4. Bangkok Cafe (Ferndale)

3. Sala Thai (Detroit)

2. Sy Thai Shores (St. Clair Shores)

1. Bangkok 96 (Dearborn)

