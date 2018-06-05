10 best veterinarians in Metro Detroit: Vote 4 the Best

Vote 4 The Best Pets is over and viewers voted for their favorite veterinary hospitals in Metro Detroit!

These hospitals do the very best work, and metro Detroiters trust them to keep their pets healthy and safe.

Here are the top 10 veterinarians in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best results:

1. Woodhaven Animal Hospital (Woodhaven)

2. Mitten Animal Hospital (New Hudsen)

3. Hilton Veterinary Clinic of Ferndale (Ferndale)

4. Warren Woods Veterinary Hospital (Warren)

5. Brooks Animal Clinic (China Township)

6. Harvey Animal Hospital (Detroit)

7. Southgate Animal Hospital (Southgate)

8. Pawsitive Steps Rehabilitation & Therapy for Pets (Rochester Hills)

9. Platz Animal Hospital (Grosse Pointe Park)

10. BluePearl Veterinary Partners (multiple locations)

For the rest of the winners and the other categories CLICK HERE