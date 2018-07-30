10 best yoga studios in Metro Detroit 2018

Where can you find the best yoga studios in Metro Detroit?
Local 4's Vote 4 The Best just wrapped up and the votes are in! ClickOnDetroit readers have spoken.
Here are the top 10 yoga studios in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:
10. Eastern Market Wellness Center (Detroit)
9. Full Lotus Yoga (Grosse Pointe Woods)
8. Citizen Yoga (Detroit)
7. Plymouth Yoga Room
6. Nature's Playhouse (Ferndale)
5. Sattva Yoga Center (Dearborn)
4. Santosha Yoga (Chesterfield Township)
3. Explore Yoga (Troy)
2. Updog Yoga (Rochester)
1. White Lotus Yoga Studio (Washington)
