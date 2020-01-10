46ºF

Vote 4 The Best

Best Metro Detroit comfort food restaurants for cold weather

Vote 4 the Best: Try these warm eats voted best by locals

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Vote 4 The Best - Comfort Foods

During this cold and blustery weather, what could be better than warm, delicious, comfort food? For the best of the best, check out our Vote 4 the Best winners that serve piping-hot grub that takes the chill from our bones and lets us sit back and relax in a unique atmosphere. Here are some of our favorites that are perfect for this chilly season:

Papou’s Place – Winner ‘Family Restaurant’

Panera Bread – Winner ‘Soup’

Red Hots Coney Island – Winner ‘Chili’

Secret Recipes Family Dining – Winner ‘American’

Bistro Orleans on 15 – Winner ‘Soul Food’

Detroit Vegan Soul – Winner ‘Vegetarian’

Polish Village Café – Winner ‘Polish’

Check out the other winners in these categories for some more yummy options.

