Best Metro Detroit comfort food restaurants for cold weather
Vote 4 the Best: Try these warm eats voted best by locals
During this cold and blustery weather, what could be better than warm, delicious, comfort food? For the best of the best, check out our Vote 4 the Best winners that serve piping-hot grub that takes the chill from our bones and lets us sit back and relax in a unique atmosphere. Here are some of our favorites that are perfect for this chilly season:
Papou’s Place – Winner ‘Family Restaurant’
Panera Bread – Winner ‘Soup’
Red Hots Coney Island – Winner ‘Chili’
Secret Recipes Family Dining – Winner ‘American’
Bistro Orleans on 15 – Winner ‘Soul Food’
Detroit Vegan Soul – Winner ‘Vegetarian’
Polish Village Café – Winner ‘Polish’
Check out the other winners in these categories for some more yummy options.
WDIV