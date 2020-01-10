Stay in, stay warm, and have the best pizza in Metro Detroit
Vote 4 the Best: Try the pizza voted best by locals
A cold winter’s day calls for warm delivery food, lots of blankets, and a movie night in with family and friends.
If you don’t want to bundle up and brave those freezing winds, here are the delivery or sit-down pizza chains that won spots in our Vote 4 the Best contest:
- 1st Place – Shield’s Restaurant Bar Pizzeria
- 2nd Place – Cottage Inn Pizza
- 3rd Place – PizzaPapalis
- 4th Place – Buddy’s Pizza
- 5th Place – Marco’s Pizza
Plus, check out some of the independent pizza places:
- 1st Place – Slice of the 80′s
- 2nd Place – Loui’s Pizza
- 3rd Place – Fredi the PizzaMan
- 4th Place – Sorrento Pizza
- 5th Place – Paparoni’s Pizza
