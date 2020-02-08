Special Valentine’s Day gift – frame a memory
Vote 4 the Best: Top picture framing stores
What could be more romantic than giving the gift of a memory, immortalized lovingly?
In our Vote 4 the Best contest, locals made it known that these places are the best around at helping you frame your important memories and artwork. These winners in ‘Picture Framing’ are great Valentine’s Day stops because they also have art and other meaningful gifts for you to give.
- 1st Place - Second Story - Find them online or on Facebook and give the number one choice a try!
- 2nd Place - Michaels - i’m sure you have one near you, but did you know they have a useful custom framing service?
- 3rd Place - State of the Art Framing - Also specializing in design, this Ferndale shop creates incredible uniquely designed frames, so your frame could be one-of-a-kind, just like your Valentine.
- 4th Place - Perfect Corners - On 12 mile in Berkley, the caring staff will help you pick out exactly what will suit your needs and match your image and home.
- 4th Place - Art + Frame - You can check out their very appealing website for more info.
- 4th Place (yes, again) - Great Frame Up - Frames for whatever your style, these professionals can get the job done.
