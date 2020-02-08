Valentine’s Day date spots – Top 10 movie theaters in Metro Detroit

Looking to take your Valentine to a movie? What a classic, romantic date you are!

To get you looking in the right places, we’ve put together a list of movie theaters so that you’ll have the perfect atmosphere on your Valentine’s Day. Check out these places that were voted best by metro Detroiters in our Vote 4 the Best contest:

Winners in ‘Movie Theater’

1st Place - – Historic theater opened in 1940, designed by the same person as the Fox Theatre. All seats are only $5. Farmington Civic Theater – Historic theater opened in 1940, designed by the same person as the Fox Theatre. All seats are only $5.

2nd Place - The Romeo Theater - They offer cheaper matinee prices if you plan to take your date out before 6:00 pm.

3rd Place - MJR Digital Cinemas - Showing some unique and older films, you can choose from one of their multiple locations.

4th Place - Emagine Theaters - If you haven’t been to Emagine since they’ve updated their seating, you need to give the heated, adjustable armchairs a try. There are even cuddle chairs for you and your date. If you haven’t been to Emagine since they’ve updated their seating, you need to give the heated, adjustable armchairs a try. There are even cuddle chairs for you and your date.

5th Place - Redford Theatre - This is a building with an interesting history, pleasant atmosphere, and unique showings “the way movies were meant to be seen.” This is a building with an interesting history, pleasant atmosphere, and unique showings “the way movies were meant to be seen.”

For more unique theaters, under Arts and Entertainment on our Go-To-Guide, click “Indie Cinema” for the list of winners.

