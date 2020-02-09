Valentine’s Day Flowers - Top 5 places in Metro Detroit
Vote 4 the Best: Prepare for Valentine’s Day
It’s approaching Valentine’s Day, and so, we’re here to help you give your Valentine the perfect day! First up, a must for this romantic holiday… flowers!
These businesses were voted as the best places in metro Detroit to get those beautiful blooms in our Vote 4 the Best contest. So, find a place close to you or get your flowers delivered from locals’ favorite florists.
- 1st Place - VIVIANO Flower Shop – Offering an assortment of gifts along with beautiful flowers. Located in St Clair Shores, but also has other locations.
- 2nd Place - Della’s Maple Lane Florist - Find flowers for every season and occasion at this Troy florist.
- 3rd Place - Flowers by Gabrielle - Get exceptionally elegant and unique arrangements at this florist with two locations.
- 4th Place - Rangers Floral Garden – Family owned and operated for over two decades, check out this shop located in Royal Oak.
- 5th Place - Blumz by JRDesigns - Try out their Ferndale or Detroit locations for your flower arrangements, or maybe even for your wedding or event planning.
Make sure you check back on the Vote 4 the Best page for more articles like this to help you prepare for your Valentine’s day.
This year’s Vote 4 The Best is coming soon, so look out for new information beginning in May. To be notified, sign up for the Vote 4 The Best newsletter HERE.
WDIV