Valentine’s Day date spots – Top 10 museums in metro Detroit

You can’t go just anywhere for a Valentine’s Day date if you want to make it special!

So, to help you choose the perfect atmosphere for your date, perhaps imagine a romantic stroll through one of these top museums and art galleries in metro Detroit. These winners were chosen by local voters in our Vote 4 the Best contest:

1st Place -Detroit Institute of Arts - If you haven’t been to The DIA yet, what are you doing?! If you have, you know you could spend hours gazing at the beautiful and diverse works, no matter how many times you go. It’s one of the best romantic date spots worth trying out!

2nd Place - Greenfield Village - This peaceful location is full of history and far away from the stresses and sounds of normal daily life. Exchange car engines and fumes for the sound of horseshoes clip-clopping and that warm campfire smell. Take a romantic ride in a carriage or a Model T while holding the hand of your Valentine.

3rd Place - The Henry Ford Museum - Here, there is such a variety of exhibits on American Innovation, that there is something for everyone to enjoy. From the Davidson-Gerson Modern Glass Gallery, to artifacts, furniture, and machinery from America’s past, your date definitely won’t be bored.

4th Place - Curwood Castle Museum - Being in a castle makes you feel like you’re in a fairy tale, and what’s more romantic than that? It might be a new place for you to explore together.

5th Place - Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society - This museum preserves the history of Michigan military so you can look into the past and present of those who serve.

Love the idea of an intimate day among art and culture? Check out the Art Gallery category in Vote 4 The Best, too!

Need more tips to get love in the air? Check out our other Vote 4 the Best Valentine’s Day articles for more date spots, flowers, and more!

This year’s Vote 4 The Best is coming soon, so look out for new information beginning in May. To be notified, sign up for the Vote 4 The Best newsletter HERE.