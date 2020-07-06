Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 6: Dining

Here are the current rankings of the Dining categories. These are NOT final winners, you still have time to vote, so make it count! Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
American
- Four Corners’ Diner
- Secret Recipes Family Dining
- TRIA - Inspired American Cuisine
- Alibi of Troy
- New Hudson Inn
Brunch
- Brewligans Public House
- Zeoli’s Modern Italian
- The Glass Onion Griddle
- Truago
- Nanna’s Kitchen
Chili
- Red Hots Coney Island
- Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que
- National Coney Island
- Kerby’s Koney Island
- Gus’ Coney Island
Chinese
- Wong Express House
- Szechuan Restaurant
- Rainbow Restaurant
- China Moon
- Kim’s Restaurant
Italian
- Zeoli’s Modern Italian
- Gnocchi Italian Restaurant
- Villa Restaurant & Pizzeria
- Ferlito’s Family Dining & Pizza
- Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine
Ethnic - Other
- Saffron De Twah
- Bistro Orleans on 15
- The Hungarian Rhapsody
- Poke Fresh
- Fattoush Lebanese Grill
Family Restaurant
- The Maple Leaf Restaurant
- Paisano’s Pizza & Restaurant
- Italia Gardens Restaurant
- Nanna’s Kitchen
- Jillian’s Coney Island & Grille
Greek
- Athenian Shish KaBob
- Pegasus Taverna
- Big Tommy’s Parthenon
- Uptown Parthenon
- Ike’s Restaurant
Indian
- New Delhi Restaurant
- Gift of India
- Star of India
- Royal Indian Cuisine
- Aladdin Sweets & Cafe
Japanese
- Osaka Japanese Steakhouse
- Shogun
- O’Samurai Japanese Steakhouse
- Xushi Ko
- Shiro Restaurant
Latin American
- Garrido’s Bistro & Pastry
- Pollo Chapin
- El Guanaco
- La Cuscatleca Inc
- Pupuseria y Restaurante
Mexican
- Mojave Cantina
- Trini’s Mexican Carry Out
- Mr. Miguel’s Mexican Cantina
- Hidalgo Authentic Mexican Restaurant
- El Arbol Taqueria
Middle Eastern
- Palm Palace Restaurant
- Fattoush Lebanese Grill
- Simply Fresh Mediterranean
- Kabob Castle
- Anita’s Kitchen
Polish
- American Polish Century Club
- Polish Village Cafe
- Steve’s Family Dining Livonia
- Marcus Grill
- Lakeside Family Restaurant
Ramen
- Johnny Noodle King
- ima
- Slurping Turtle
- Jiang Nan Noodle House
- Edo Ramen/Hop Sheing Noodle House/Noodle Art
Seafood
- Terry’s Terrace
- Frank’s Cafe
- Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips
- Joe Muer Seafood
- Lily’s Seafood Grill & Brewery
Soul Food
- Bistro Orleans on 15
- Beans & Cornbread
- Gumbo’s
- Detroit Vegan Soul
- Detroit Soul
Steakhouse
- Alley Cow Grill
- Texas Roadhouse
- Louis’ Chop House
- Black Rock
- Mr. Paul’s Chophouse
Sushi
- Noble Fish
- Fishbones
- Black Pine Tree Sushi Bar
- Asahi Sushi
- Sushi House
Thai
- Bangkok 96 Restaurant
- Sy Thai Shores
- Thai Orchid Cuisine
- Bangkok Cuisine
- So Thai Restaurant
Vegan
- Chili Mustard Onions
- Fattoush Lebanese Grill
- Chive Kitchen
- Detroit Vegan Soul
- Inn Season Cafe
Vegetarian
- Inn Season Cafe
- Ale Mary’s
- Traffic Jam & Snug
- Seva
- Hippie’s Pizza