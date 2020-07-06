Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 6: Dining

Here are the current rankings of the Dining categories. These are NOT final winners, you still have time to vote, so make it count! Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

American

Four Corners’ Diner Secret Recipes Family Dining TRIA - Inspired American Cuisine Alibi of Troy New Hudson Inn

Brunch

Brewligans Public House Zeoli’s Modern Italian The Glass Onion Griddle Truago Nanna’s Kitchen

Chili

Red Hots Coney Island Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que National Coney Island Kerby’s Koney Island Gus’ Coney Island

Chinese

Wong Express House Szechuan Restaurant Rainbow Restaurant China Moon Kim’s Restaurant

Italian

Zeoli’s Modern Italian Gnocchi Italian Restaurant Villa Restaurant & Pizzeria Ferlito’s Family Dining & Pizza Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine

Ethnic - Other

Saffron De Twah Bistro Orleans on 15 The Hungarian Rhapsody Poke Fresh Fattoush Lebanese Grill

Family Restaurant

The Maple Leaf Restaurant Paisano’s Pizza & Restaurant Italia Gardens Restaurant Nanna’s Kitchen Jillian’s Coney Island & Grille

Greek

Athenian Shish KaBob Pegasus Taverna Big Tommy’s Parthenon Uptown Parthenon Ike’s Restaurant

Indian

New Delhi Restaurant Gift of India Star of India Royal Indian Cuisine Aladdin Sweets & Cafe

Japanese

Osaka Japanese Steakhouse Shogun O’Samurai Japanese Steakhouse Xushi Ko Shiro Restaurant

Latin American

Garrido’s Bistro & Pastry Pollo Chapin El Guanaco La Cuscatleca Inc Pupuseria y Restaurante

Mexican

Mojave Cantina Trini’s Mexican Carry Out Mr. Miguel’s Mexican Cantina Hidalgo Authentic Mexican Restaurant El Arbol Taqueria

Middle Eastern

Palm Palace Restaurant Fattoush Lebanese Grill Simply Fresh Mediterranean Kabob Castle Anita’s Kitchen

Polish

American Polish Century Club Polish Village Cafe Steve’s Family Dining Livonia Marcus Grill Lakeside Family Restaurant

Ramen

Johnny Noodle King ima Slurping Turtle Jiang Nan Noodle House Edo Ramen/Hop Sheing Noodle House/Noodle Art

Seafood

Terry’s Terrace Frank’s Cafe Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips Joe Muer Seafood Lily’s Seafood Grill & Brewery

Soul Food

Bistro Orleans on 15 Beans & Cornbread Gumbo’s Detroit Vegan Soul Detroit Soul

Steakhouse

Alley Cow Grill Texas Roadhouse Louis’ Chop House Black Rock Mr. Paul’s Chophouse

Sushi

Noble Fish Fishbones Black Pine Tree Sushi Bar Asahi Sushi Sushi House

Thai

Bangkok 96 Restaurant Sy Thai Shores Thai Orchid Cuisine Bangkok Cuisine So Thai Restaurant

Vegan

Chili Mustard Onions Fattoush Lebanese Grill Chive Kitchen Detroit Vegan Soul Inn Season Cafe

Vegetarian