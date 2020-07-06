91ºF

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 6: Dining

Top 5 in 'Dining' categories

Here are the current rankings of the Dining categories. These are NOT final winners, you still have time to vote, so make it count! Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

American

  1. Four Corners’ Diner
  2. Secret Recipes Family Dining
  3. TRIA - Inspired American Cuisine
  4. Alibi of Troy
  5. New Hudson Inn

Brunch

  1. Brewligans Public House
  2. Zeoli’s Modern Italian
  3. The Glass Onion Griddle
  4. Truago
  5. Nanna’s Kitchen

Chili

  1. Red Hots Coney Island
  2. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que
  3. National Coney Island
  4. Kerby’s Koney Island
  5. Gus’ Coney Island

Chinese

  1. Wong Express House
  2. Szechuan Restaurant
  3. Rainbow Restaurant
  4. China Moon
  5. Kim’s Restaurant

Italian

  1. Zeoli’s Modern Italian
  2. Gnocchi Italian Restaurant
  3. Villa Restaurant & Pizzeria
  4. Ferlito’s Family Dining & Pizza
  5. Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine

Ethnic - Other

  1. Saffron De Twah
  2. Bistro Orleans on 15
  3. The Hungarian Rhapsody
  4. Poke Fresh
  5. Fattoush Lebanese Grill

Family Restaurant

  1. The Maple Leaf Restaurant
  2. Paisano’s Pizza & Restaurant
  3. Italia Gardens Restaurant
  4. Nanna’s Kitchen
  5. Jillian’s Coney Island & Grille

Greek

  1. Athenian Shish KaBob
  2. Pegasus Taverna
  3. Big Tommy’s Parthenon
  4. Uptown Parthenon
  5. Ike’s Restaurant

Indian

  1. New Delhi Restaurant
  2. Gift of India
  3. Star of India
  4. Royal Indian Cuisine
  5. Aladdin Sweets & Cafe

Japanese

  1. Osaka Japanese Steakhouse
  2. Shogun
  3. O’Samurai Japanese Steakhouse
  4. Xushi Ko
  5. Shiro Restaurant

Latin American

  1. Garrido’s Bistro & Pastry
  2. Pollo Chapin
  3. El Guanaco
  4. La Cuscatleca Inc
  5. Pupuseria y Restaurante

Mexican

  1. Mojave Cantina
  2. Trini’s Mexican Carry Out
  3. Mr. Miguel’s Mexican Cantina
  4. Hidalgo Authentic Mexican Restaurant
  5. El Arbol Taqueria

Middle Eastern

  1. Palm Palace Restaurant
  2. Fattoush Lebanese Grill
  3. Simply Fresh Mediterranean
  4. Kabob Castle
  5. Anita’s Kitchen

Polish

  1. American Polish Century Club
  2. Polish Village Cafe
  3. Steve’s Family Dining Livonia
  4. Marcus Grill
  5. Lakeside Family Restaurant

Ramen

  1. Johnny Noodle King
  2. ima
  3. Slurping Turtle
  4. Jiang Nan Noodle House
  5. Edo Ramen/Hop Sheing Noodle House/Noodle Art

Seafood

  1. Terry’s Terrace
  2. Frank’s Cafe
  3. Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips
  4. Joe Muer Seafood
  5. Lily’s Seafood Grill & Brewery

Soul Food

  1. Bistro Orleans on 15
  2. Beans & Cornbread
  3. Gumbo’s
  4. Detroit Vegan Soul
  5. Detroit Soul

Steakhouse

  1. Alley Cow Grill
  2. Texas Roadhouse
  3. Louis’ Chop House
  4. Black Rock
  5. Mr. Paul’s Chophouse

Sushi

  1. Noble Fish
  2. Fishbones
  3. Black Pine Tree Sushi Bar
  4. Asahi Sushi
  5. Sushi House

Thai

  1. Bangkok 96 Restaurant
  2. Sy Thai Shores
  3. Thai Orchid Cuisine
  4. Bangkok Cuisine
  5. So Thai Restaurant

Vegan

  1. Chili Mustard Onions
  2. Fattoush Lebanese Grill
  3. Chive Kitchen
  4. Detroit Vegan Soul
  5. Inn Season Cafe

Vegetarian

  1. Inn Season Cafe
  2. Ale Mary’s
  3. Traffic Jam & Snug
  4. Seva
  5. Hippie’s Pizza

