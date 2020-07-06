Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 6: Quick Eats

Here are the current rankings in the “Quick Eats” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Bagel
- Eastside Bagel
- Detroit Bagel Factory
- Big Apple Bagels
- New York Bagel
- Brueggers Bagel/Biggby Coffee
Barbecue
- Bistro Orleans on 15
- Zukin’s Rib Shack
- Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit
- Wing Snob
- Famous Dave’s Bar-B-que
Breakfast
- Tony’s Coney Island
- Gina’s Café
- Roseann’s Kitchen
- Lori’s Café
- The Glass Onion Griddle
Burger
- Fall Sports Lounge
- 7th Street Slider Bar
- Duggans Irish Pub
- Brewligans Public House
- Big League Brews
Coney Island
- Red Hots Coney Island
- Tony’s Coney Island
- Leo’s Coney Island
- Lafayette Coney Island
- National Coney Island
Food Trucks
- Twisted Mitten
- El Charro
- Slows Bar BQ
- Concrete Cuisine
- Galindo’s A Taste of Mexico
Pizza - Chain
- Cottage Inn Pizza
- Shield’s Pizzeria
- Pizza Papalis
- Jet’s Pizza
- Buddy’s Pizza
Pizza - Independent
- Slice of the 80s
- Picasso of Pizza INC
- Loui’s Pizza
- Alibi of Troy
- Johnny Z’s Pizzeria
Sandwich Shop
- Dogwoods Deli and Catering
- Maya’s Deli
- Barb’s Pasteries & Pizza
- Mati’s Deli
- Ernie’s Market
Wings
- Wing Snob
- Big League Brews
- Biggs Bar & Grill
- PizzaPapalis
- Detroit Wing Company
Fries
- Wing Snob
- A&W Restaurant
- Five Guys
- HopCat
- Red Robin