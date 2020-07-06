91ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 6: Quick Eats

Top 5 in 'Quick Eats' categories

Tags: Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best

Here are the current rankings in the “Quick Eats” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Bagel

  1. Eastside Bagel
  2. Detroit Bagel Factory
  3. Big Apple Bagels
  4. New York Bagel
  5. Brueggers Bagel/Biggby Coffee

Barbecue

  1. Bistro Orleans on 15
  2. Zukin’s Rib Shack
  3. Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit
  4. Wing Snob
  5. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-que

Breakfast

  1. Tony’s Coney Island
  2. Gina’s Café
  3. Roseann’s Kitchen
  4. Lori’s Café
  5. The Glass Onion Griddle

Burger

  1. Fall Sports Lounge
  2. 7th Street Slider Bar
  3. Duggans Irish Pub
  4. Brewligans Public House
  5. Big League Brews

Coney Island

  1. Red Hots Coney Island
  2. Tony’s Coney Island
  3. Leo’s Coney Island
  4. Lafayette Coney Island
  5. National Coney Island

Food Trucks

  1. Twisted Mitten
  2. El Charro
  3. Slows Bar BQ
  4. Concrete Cuisine
  5. Galindo’s A Taste of Mexico

Pizza - Chain

  1. Cottage Inn Pizza
  2. Shield’s Pizzeria
  3. Pizza Papalis
  4. Jet’s Pizza
  5. Buddy’s Pizza

Pizza - Independent

  1. Slice of the 80s
  2. Picasso of Pizza INC
  3. Loui’s Pizza
  4. Alibi of Troy
  5. Johnny Z’s Pizzeria

Sandwich Shop

  1. Dogwoods Deli and Catering
  2. Maya’s Deli
  3. Barb’s Pasteries & Pizza
  4. Mati’s Deli
  5. Ernie’s Market

Wings

  1. Wing Snob
  2. Big League Brews
  3. Biggs Bar & Grill
  4. PizzaPapalis
  5. Detroit Wing Company

Fries

  1. Wing Snob
  2. A&W Restaurant
  3. Five Guys
  4. HopCat
  5. Red Robin

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.