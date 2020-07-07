91ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Arts & Entertainment

Top 5 in 'Arts & Entertainment' categories

Tags: Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best

Here are the current rankings in the “Arts & Entertainment” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Art Gallery

  1. Michigan Wonders Photography
  2. Pontiac Creative Arts Center
  3. Detroit Institute of Arts
  4. Anton Art Center
  5. Village Picture Frame & Art Gallery

Band/Artist - Cover Band

  1. Chill Factor
  2. Power Play Detroit
  3. Sweet Alice Detroit
  4. Aj Kish
  5. Feed the Monster

Band/Artist - Blues/Jazz

  1. Saxappeal
  2. Smoke Jones Detroit Band
  3. Groove Council
  4. The Gwen Foxx Experience
  5. Saxmaniacs

Band/Artist - Folk

  1. Wakefire
  2. Maggie McCabe
  3. Jill Jack
  4. Blackthorn
  5. Killarney Creek/Robin Horlock

Band/Artist - Indie/Alt/Punk

  1. The Native Howl
  2. Circus Boy
  3. Killer Flamingos
  4. Goddamn Gallows
  5. Flint Eastwood

Band/Artist - Original Rock

  1. Nina & the Buffalo Riders
  2. Greta Van Fleet
  3. Maggie McCabe
  4. Mudlick
  5. Insane Clown Posse

Indie Cinema

  1. Redford Theatre
  2. Michigan Theatre
  3. Main Art Theatre
  4. The Emerald Theatre
  5. The Maple Theatre

Library

  1. Clarkston Independence District Library
  2. Salem-South Lyon District Library
  3. William P. Faust Public Library
  4. Clinton-Macomb Public Library
  5. Trenton Veterans Memorial Library

Live Comedy

  1. Go Comedy! Improv Theater
  2. One Night Stans Comedy Club
  3. Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle
  4. Gigi’s
  5. Planet Ant Black Box

Local Bands

  1. Chill Factor
  2. Power Play Detroit
  3. Aj Kish
  4. Maggie McCabe Band
  5. Big Ray & the Motor City Kings/Candles to Campfires

Movie Theater

  1. The Romeo Theatre
  2. Farmington Civic Theater
  3. MJR Digital Cinemas
  4. Emagine Theatres
  5. Phoenix Theatres State Wayne

Museum

  1. Greenfield Village
  2. Detroit Institute of Arts
  3. Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society
  4. Curwood Castle Museum
  5. Detroit Historical Museum

Podcast

  1. The Drew and Mike Show
  2. The Detroit Cast
  3. Vibin In the D with Lele
  4. Mojo in the Morning
  5. Dave & Chuck the Freak

Theater Venue

  1. Fox Theatre
  2. Meadow Brook Theatre
  3. Open Book Theatre Company
  4. Fisher Theatre
  5. Detroit Opera House

Theatre Group

  1. Meadow Brook Theatre
  2. Acting Out Kids Community Theatre
  3. Open Book Theatre Company
  4. Grosse Pointe Theatre
  5. Stagecrafters at the Baldwin Theatre

Outdoor Concert Venue

  1. DTE Energy Music Theatre
  2. Michigan Lottery Ampitheater
  3. Meadow Brook Theatre
  4. Chene Park
  5. Riley Park

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.