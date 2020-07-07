Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Arts & Entertainment

Here are the current rankings in the “Arts & Entertainment” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Art Gallery

Michigan Wonders Photography Pontiac Creative Arts Center Detroit Institute of Arts Anton Art Center Village Picture Frame & Art Gallery

Band/Artist - Cover Band

Chill Factor Power Play Detroit Sweet Alice Detroit Aj Kish Feed the Monster

Band/Artist - Blues/Jazz

Saxappeal Smoke Jones Detroit Band Groove Council The Gwen Foxx Experience Saxmaniacs

Band/Artist - Folk

Wakefire Maggie McCabe Jill Jack Blackthorn Killarney Creek/Robin Horlock

Band/Artist - Indie/Alt/Punk

The Native Howl Circus Boy Killer Flamingos Goddamn Gallows Flint Eastwood

Band/Artist - Original Rock

Nina & the Buffalo Riders Greta Van Fleet Maggie McCabe Mudlick Insane Clown Posse

Indie Cinema

Redford Theatre Michigan Theatre Main Art Theatre The Emerald Theatre The Maple Theatre

Library

Clarkston Independence District Library Salem-South Lyon District Library William P. Faust Public Library Clinton-Macomb Public Library Trenton Veterans Memorial Library

Live Comedy

Go Comedy! Improv Theater One Night Stans Comedy Club Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle Gigi’s Planet Ant Black Box

Local Bands

Chill Factor Power Play Detroit Aj Kish Maggie McCabe Band Big Ray & the Motor City Kings/Candles to Campfires

Movie Theater

The Romeo Theatre Farmington Civic Theater MJR Digital Cinemas Emagine Theatres Phoenix Theatres State Wayne

Museum

Greenfield Village Detroit Institute of Arts Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society Curwood Castle Museum Detroit Historical Museum

Podcast

The Drew and Mike Show The Detroit Cast Vibin In the D with Lele Mojo in the Morning Dave & Chuck the Freak

Theater Venue

Fox Theatre Meadow Brook Theatre Open Book Theatre Company Fisher Theatre Detroit Opera House

Theatre Group

Meadow Brook Theatre Acting Out Kids Community Theatre Open Book Theatre Company Grosse Pointe Theatre Stagecrafters at the Baldwin Theatre

