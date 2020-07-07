Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Arts & Entertainment

Here are the current rankings in the “Arts & Entertainment” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Art Gallery
- Michigan Wonders Photography
- Pontiac Creative Arts Center
- Detroit Institute of Arts
- Anton Art Center
- Village Picture Frame & Art Gallery
Band/Artist - Cover Band
- Chill Factor
- Power Play Detroit
- Sweet Alice Detroit
- Aj Kish
- Feed the Monster
Band/Artist - Blues/Jazz
- Saxappeal
- Smoke Jones Detroit Band
- Groove Council
- The Gwen Foxx Experience
- Saxmaniacs
Band/Artist - Folk
- Wakefire
- Maggie McCabe
- Jill Jack
- Blackthorn
- Killarney Creek/Robin Horlock
Band/Artist - Indie/Alt/Punk
- The Native Howl
- Circus Boy
- Killer Flamingos
- Goddamn Gallows
- Flint Eastwood
Band/Artist - Original Rock
- Nina & the Buffalo Riders
- Greta Van Fleet
- Maggie McCabe
- Mudlick
- Insane Clown Posse
Indie Cinema
- Redford Theatre
- Michigan Theatre
- Main Art Theatre
- The Emerald Theatre
- The Maple Theatre
Library
- Clarkston Independence District Library
- Salem-South Lyon District Library
- William P. Faust Public Library
- Clinton-Macomb Public Library
- Trenton Veterans Memorial Library
Live Comedy
- Go Comedy! Improv Theater
- One Night Stans Comedy Club
- Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle
- Gigi’s
- Planet Ant Black Box
Local Bands
- Chill Factor
- Power Play Detroit
- Aj Kish
- Maggie McCabe Band
- Big Ray & the Motor City Kings/Candles to Campfires
Movie Theater
- The Romeo Theatre
- Farmington Civic Theater
- MJR Digital Cinemas
- Emagine Theatres
- Phoenix Theatres State Wayne
Museum
- Greenfield Village
- Detroit Institute of Arts
- Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society
- Curwood Castle Museum
- Detroit Historical Museum
Podcast
- The Drew and Mike Show
- The Detroit Cast
- Vibin In the D with Lele
- Mojo in the Morning
- Dave & Chuck the Freak
Theater Venue
- Fox Theatre
- Meadow Brook Theatre
- Open Book Theatre Company
- Fisher Theatre
- Detroit Opera House
Theatre Group
- Meadow Brook Theatre
- Acting Out Kids Community Theatre
- Open Book Theatre Company
- Grosse Pointe Theatre
- Stagecrafters at the Baldwin Theatre
Outdoor Concert Venue
- DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Michigan Lottery Ampitheater
- Meadow Brook Theatre
- Chene Park
- Riley Park