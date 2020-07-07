91ºF

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Automotive

Top 5 in 'Automotive' categories

Here are the current rankings in the “Automotive” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Auto Detailing

  1. Detail LLC, Vehicle Appearance Specialists
  2. Doctor Clean Automotive Detailing, LLC
  3. Maximus Auto Detailing
  4. Metro Restyling
  5. StyIn Street Customs

Auto Repair

  1. Northern Auto Repairs
  2. Automotive ER Inc
  3. Riverside Auto
  4. Big Jim’s Auto
  5. K&S Auto Service

Auto Parts

  1. Drive Train Specialist
  2. A.M.P Automotive
  3. Joe’s Auto Parts
  4. Van’s Towing & Transport
  5. Glendale Auto Supply

Body Shop

  1. The Collision Shop – Clinton Township
  2. Metro Restyling
  3. Cox Collision Center
  4. Collision Craftsmen
  5. B&B Collision Shop

Tires

  1. Van’s Tire Center
  2. Untouchables
  3. Gratiot Wheel and Tire Supply
  4. Discount Tire
  5. Rey’s Auto & Tire INC

Towing Service

  1. Allways Towing
  2. Nick’s towing & Roadside Assistance
  3. Van’s Towing
  4. Don’s Towing INC
  5. Ruehle’s Towing

Car Wash

  1. Detail LLC Vehicle Appearance Specialists
  2. Hanna Car Wash & Detail
  3. Rob’s Super Car Wash
  4. Mr C’s Carwash
  5. Classic Auto Wash

Auto Glass

  1. Floral City Glass LLC
  2. Safelite Auto Glass
  3. Henderson Glass
  4. Nortown Auto Glass
  5. Glass Unlimited/Laird Glass & Upholstery/Mt. Clemens Glass & Mirror Inc

