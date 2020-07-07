Vote 4 The Best rankings as of July 7: Automotive

Here are the current rankings in the “Automotive” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to vote once per hour until July 15 at 11 p.m. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Auto Detailing
- Detail LLC, Vehicle Appearance Specialists
- Doctor Clean Automotive Detailing, LLC
- Maximus Auto Detailing
- Metro Restyling
- StyIn Street Customs
Auto Repair
- Northern Auto Repairs
- Automotive ER Inc
- Riverside Auto
- Big Jim’s Auto
- K&S Auto Service
Auto Parts
- Drive Train Specialist
- A.M.P Automotive
- Joe’s Auto Parts
- Van’s Towing & Transport
- Glendale Auto Supply
Body Shop
- The Collision Shop – Clinton Township
- Metro Restyling
- Cox Collision Center
- Collision Craftsmen
- B&B Collision Shop
Tires
- Van’s Tire Center
- Untouchables
- Gratiot Wheel and Tire Supply
- Discount Tire
- Rey’s Auto & Tire INC
Towing Service
- Allways Towing
- Nick’s towing & Roadside Assistance
- Van’s Towing
- Don’s Towing INC
- Ruehle’s Towing
Car Wash
- Detail LLC Vehicle Appearance Specialists
- Hanna Car Wash & Detail
- Rob’s Super Car Wash
- Mr C’s Carwash
- Classic Auto Wash
Auto Glass
- Floral City Glass LLC
- Safelite Auto Glass
- Henderson Glass
- Nortown Auto Glass
- Glass Unlimited/Laird Glass & Upholstery/Mt. Clemens Glass & Mirror Inc